Looking ahead to Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bengal coach Arun Lal

Kolkata, Feb 6 : Bengal are looking to move on from their performance in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, said coach Arun Lal on Saturday.

Bengal missed out on making it to the knockout stages of the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy after two defeats in five matches, as their three wins were not sufficient to take them forward.

“You learn from the past and move on. You can’t hold baggage of the previous years or the previous tournament. It’s a dynamic game, you move on, you learn from you mistakes, losses and forget about it. We are preparing very hard for the next,” said Lal.

“The preparation is going really well. The boys are working hard. I think there’s the best preparation from every aspect, because the facilities are great and everybody is taking it very seriously. I am very satisfied with the training sessions and preparations,” he further said about the team’s preparations.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is expected to begin this month.

