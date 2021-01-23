Looking for a spark, Bengaluru face struggling Odisha (Match Preview 70)

Goa, Jan 23 : Seventh-placed Bengaluru FC (BFC) find themselves in a tough spot in the Indian Super League (ISL). They have lost five of their last six games and won none. After the exit of Carles Cuadrat, interim coach Naushad Moosa has been unable to turn things around. On Sunday though, he has the chance to spark a recovery when the Blues face ISL’s bottom-dwellers Odisha FC.

“A win gives us three points and it will push us higher in the table; just a matter of winning one game. Just that one win is very important for us. The dynamics will change entirely,” said Moosa at the Fatorda Stadium.

Bengaluru are in seventh spot, a position they are not too familiar with, but they still have a chance to progress into the knockout phase.

“Of course, the [position on the] points table is something we are not used to. They know the importance of each match now. We are being positive. Apart from the top two, all are very close. We have to keep fighting,” said Moosa, who stressed on the importance of not conceding easy goals if they have to make it to the playoffs.

Bengaluru lost to Kerala. However, Moosa believes that his side can win against Odisha, if they take their chances.

“If you ask Odisha, they will say that BFC is not in good form. But if we maintain that [level they showed against Kerala], we can win against Odisha. It depends on converting those chances. We keep trying to take advantage of it and remain disciplined at the back. It is important that we don’t allow them to play,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha have won just one match so far, and coach Stuart Baxter would be aiming to register his second win in the competition. But the Englishman believes his side will have to defend strongly and play their best in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We had chances to beat bigger clubs like ATK Mohun Bagan but to do that against anybody — not just Bengaluru — we have to defend well, take our chances and play our own game. If we do that with quality, I think we have shown that we can run everybody close,” Baxter said.

