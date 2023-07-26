Looking for jobs in UK? Here’s opportunity for bachelor’s degree holders

Are you searching for jobs in the United Kingdom (UK)? While most people explore student or visit visas as their primary option, there is another way – through the India Young Professionals Scheme visa.

The India Young Professionals Scheme visa allows Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years old to live and work in the UK for up to 2 years.

Eligibility for India Young Professionals Scheme visa

To be eligible for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa to live, search for jobs and work in UK, individuals need to satisfy the following conditions:

Must be an Indian citizen Age should be between 18-30 years Have a qualification at the bachelor’s degree level or above Have £2,530 in savings Not have any children under the age of 18 who live with you or who you’re financially responsible for.

For more details, check UK official website (click here).

How to apply for India Young Professionals Scheme visa

In order to become eligible for the India Young Professional Scheme Visa, individuals must first apply for the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot.

On Tuesday, the UK government announced the opening of the second ballot of the Young Professional Scheme. It will close at 1:30 pm (IST) on July 27, the British High Commission in India announced in a tweet.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the British High Commission in India stated, “The second ballot of the Young Professionals Scheme is now OPEN. If you are an national between 18-30 years of age with a graduate or post-graduate qualification, consider applying for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa. Ballot closes at 1.30 pm on 27 July.”

The second ballot of the Young Professionals Scheme is now OPEN.



If you are an 🇮🇳 national between 18-30 years of age with a graduate or post-graduate qualification, consider applying for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa.



Ballot closes at 1.30 pm on 27 July#IndiaYPS — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) July 25, 2023

To enter the ballot, Indian citizens will need to provide their name, date of birth, passport details, a scan or photo of their passport, phone number, and email address. The successful entries will be picked at random.

The people will receive the result within 2 weeks of the ballot closing. Three thousand places are available for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa in 2023.

Most places were given in the February ballot. The remaining places will be given in the July ballot. If a person is successful in the ballot, he or she will be invited to apply for a visa.

If the person is successful in the ballot, he or she will need to apply for the visa by the deadline given in the invitation to apply. It is usually 30 days after a person gets the invitation. The person must travel to the UK within 6 months of applying for their visa.

The selected individuals can live, search for jobs and work in the UK for two years.

Jobs in in-demand occupations improve permanent settlement chances in UK

Upon landing in the UK, the individuals can consider searching for jobs in in-demand professions to improve their chances for permanent settlement in the country.

Those who are looking for permanent settlement need to stay and work in the UK for five years to finally apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).