Looking for stunning yet affordable earbuds? Boom Audio’s recent launch could be your pick!

New Delhi: Looking for a new pair of earbuds? Well, the search could be tough with the variety of earbuds available in the market, but fret not as Boom Audio has launched its ergonomic flawlessly designed earbuds, which are affordable and stunning at the same time.

Boom Audio Shell Earbuds, launched by the company, are truly wireless and lightweight. They also give amazing solace and comfort because of their remote activity.

The earbuds that come with a beautiful premium design case, are IPX5 rated and provide protection against sweat. Perfect for a work out session, the company Boom Audio has tackled the key challenge faced with most of the earbuds — sweat, and imbibing the dirt and germs — with Boom Audio Shell Earbuds. The design and fit give an edge to the gym-goers.

The earphones house 10mm drivers with deep bass on focus. The earbuds accompany complete touch controls. There is complete one tap finger control on it to function supply functionality like volume control, answer and reject calls, and access voice assistant. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

With one charge, one can enjoy music for up to four hours and therefore the charging case gives you extra 12 hours which takes up the entire tally to 16 hours. The earbuds come with a shell look premium case to keep the buds secure when not in use. It takes about 40-50 minutes to finish charging them. There’s a Type-C port for fast charging and therefore the earphones come bundled with a Type-C cable within the box.

In terms of connectivity, the earbuds also support quick pairing, which comes in very handy.

With type c fast charging and Bluetooth 5.0., the earbuds are available on Flipkart and Amazon for INR 1499. The earbuds have been launched in the colour pink, green, white, and black for millennials.

