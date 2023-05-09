Looks like Raje is Gehlot’s leader, not Sonia; Pilot’s jibe at Rajasthan CM

Pilot, Gehlot's former deputy, also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues of corruption.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th May 2023 3:57 pm IST
Congress leader addressing the media on Tuesday

All is not well between senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot and his colleague and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the latter claimed that BJP’s Vasundhara Raje saved his government from getting overthrown back in 2020.

Launching with might and main, Pilot remarked, “After listening to the chief minister’s speech in Dholpur, it seems the CM’s leader is not Sonia Gandhi, his leader is Vasundhara Raje.”

The Congress leader also categorically denied Gehlot’s charges during his speech on Sunday that the MLAs who rebelled against him in 2020 had taken money from the BJP and they should return the money to Amit Shah.

Addressing a programme in Dholpur on Sunday, Gehlot claimed that he survived the 2020 revolt by some Congress MLAs because BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Kailash Meghwal refused to support a conspiracy to topple an elected government through money power.

Pilot also said it is wrong to make allegations against own (Congress) leaders. “It is condemnable. I categorically deny false and baseless allegations,” he said.

However, refuting claims, Vasundhara Raje described Gehlot’s speech as a conspiracy against her.

“Gehlot’s statement against me is a conspiracy. Nobody can insult me as much as Gehlot has done. He is lying out of fear of losing the 2023 Assembly elections and has made such false allegations as he is rattled by the rebellion in his own party,” Raje said.

(With inputs from Newsdesk)

