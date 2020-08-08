‘Lootcase’ director felt like kindergarten kid at Harvard amid seasoned cast

Mumbai, Aug 8 : Rajesh Krishnan made his directorial debut with the recent OTT release, Lootcase, and he says working with a seasoned cast that includes Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal and Ranvir Shorey was quite an experience.

“I felt like a kindergarten student studying at Harvard while working with the cast on ‘Lootcase’. All of them are so talented. I am nothing in front of them. What would I teach Vijay Raaz or Gajraj Rao? They all know their job. And that’s what made my work so easy,” said Krishan told IANS.

“Narration was the crucial step. We shared our visions and they patiently listened to me and understood what the story demanded. I have learnt so much from them — be it Kunal, Rasika Dugal or Ranvir. It was a great experience working with them,” he added.

“Lootcase”, a comedy drama, revolves around a middle-class man (Kunal Kemmu) whose life turns upside down when he finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2,000 currency notes.

Krishnan, who hails from an advertising background, opened up on future plans. “I want to continue making good films. I am currently working on loads of projects and I am just trying to bring all of my advertising skills into my projects and make them interesting. The next project could be a documentary or a comedy drama or something else. The only focus is to tell good stories,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.