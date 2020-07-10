Lord Shiva took ‘demon’ Dubey’s life: Uma Bharti

By Nihad Amani Published: July 10, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
Bhopal:  Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti on Friday praised the Uttar Pradesh Police for the alleged encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, adding that Lord Shiva took the life of ‘demon’ Dubey for killing an honest police officer like (Circle Officer) Devendra Mishra.

Dubey was arrested on Thursday from Ujjain after he was on the run after killing eight police officials in Bikru village in Kanpur district on July 3. He was shot dead early on Friday when he tried to escape while being transited to Kanpur from Ujjain.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said there was still a mystery over three things — How did he reach Ujjain? For how long did he remain in the Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain? Why did it take so long to recognise him when he could have easily been found out in CCTV footage?

She said that she would have a word on these issues with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Home Minister.

Source: IANS
