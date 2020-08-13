Losses from Beirut explosions exceed $15bn: Lebanon Prez

Beirut, Aug 13 : Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that losses from the explosions that hit the Port of Beirut on August 4 has exceeded $15 billion.

“Primary information states that losses exceed $15 billion in addition to the port’s damage and the need for reconstruction material to rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed by the explosions,” Xinhua news agency quoted Aoun as saying in a phone call with the King of Spain Felipe VI on Wednesday.

Aoun told the King that he appreciates any support for Lebanon in this field.

Felipe VI said that Spain will continue supporting Lebanon by sending more aids to help the Lebanese population during these tough times.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on August 4 killing at least 171 people and wounding 6,000.

The explosions poses a great challenge to Lebanon, especially as the country is already facing the worst economic crisis in its history and also amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS

