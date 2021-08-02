Losses in Hotel and F&B Industries can be decreased drastically by using AI: Study

Hyderabad: The losses suffered by the food and beverage (F&B) industry and hotels due to wastage of foodstuff can be decreased and the operational cost can be lessened by using artificial intelligence (AI), said research undertaken by a group of students

The research under the title “Food Temperature Analysis and Forecasting” has been undertaken by Narayana Darpani, Sulekha Dilip Dinakar, Swaroop Manchala, G Nandan, N Prajwal, Santosh, and Anush Reddy which was part of great learning’s artificial intelligence and machine learning program.

According to an estimate Rs. 92000 crore value of foodstuff is wasted every year and 50% of that wastage is recorded in hotel and F&B Industries.

Data analytics and mathematical model has been used in the study to obtain data records for 3 months

Students obtained data by using Deep Learning and Machine Learning models’ Time Series’ Sensors which can record the temperature of food packets, their humidity, and gas levels.

The purpose of this research was to make an algorithm that can indicate changes taking place in every food sample to save hotel and F&B industries from suffering huge losses.