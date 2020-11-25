Lost an irreplaceable comrade: Sonia on Patel’s demise

Syed AzamPublished: 25th November 2020 8:49 am IST
Ahmed Patel

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled senior party leader Ahmed Patel’s demise on Wednesday, saying she has lost an “irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend” whose entire life was dedicated to the party.

Patel (71) passed away at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multiple organ failure more than a month after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In her condolence message for Patel, who served as her political secretary for years, Gandhi said, “In Shri Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party.”

His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others, she added.

“I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support,” the Congress president said.

Source: PTI

