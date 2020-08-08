Lost an old friend: Zahid Ali Khan on Khan Lateef Khan’s demise

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 8th August 2020 12:45 pm IST
Khan Lateef Khan

Hyderabad: Expressing condolences on the sad demise of Munsif editor in chief Mr Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan, Siasat editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan said that Mr Khan Lateef Khan’s death has created a vacuum in Urdu journalism and political world. In a condolence message Mr Zahid Ali Khan said he has lost an old friend.

He told that beside Munsif Daily, Mr Khan Lateef Khan also served the community through Sultan ul Uloom Educational society and Khan Lateef Khan Foundation. During the early days Mr Khan Lateef Khan created an identity as an industrialist and a noted NRI.

Mr Zahid Ali Khan said that Mr Khan Lateef Khan played a key role in creating educational awareness among the community by opening schools and arranging for basic education through Sultan ul Uloom Educational society. He conveyed his condolences to the members of bereaved family.

Mr Zahid Ali Khan said city of Hyderabad has lost a person with good political insight and a journalist. His death is a great loss for Urdu world and people having political insight.

Source: Siasat news
