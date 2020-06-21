Lost eye-vision due to congress torture: BJP MP Pragya Singh

By SM Bilal Published: June 22, 2020, 2:09 am IST

Bhopal: BJP Lok Sabha MP from Pragya Singh Thakur has made sensational allegations against the Congress and said she had lost eye sight of the torture of the Congress regime.

Many health problems have arisen. She spoke to the media after participating in the International Yoga Day celebrations set up in the state BJP headquarters. She was arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and the case is still undertrial.

“During the nine-year rule of the Congress, I suffered a lot of injuries. Swelling of the retina from the eye to the brain accompanied with pus. My right eye looks blurry. I can’t see anything with the left eye anymore, ‘she said.

Asked by reporters about the posters of MP Prakrvam Singh Thakur not appearing in Bhopal, she replied that she was unable to come to Bhopal due to a lockdown.

However the congress party had denied the allegations made by the BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

