Lost his life in Kashmir, Army jawan’s emotional chat with friend goes viral

Yash Digambar Deshmuk, an Indian soldier, was killed at the tender age of 20 in a militant attack in J&K on 26th November, a day which coincidently happens to be the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Reportedly, a WhatsApp conversation of the slain jawan, just a day before the attack, with his friend, has now gone viral on the internet.

In the conversation, Yash’s friend asks him how he was doing, to which Yash had replied “I am fine. But what can one say of our kind of life? We are here one day and gone another!”

Yash, a native of Chaligaon Taluka of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, was killed along with Sepoy Rattan Singh of the 163 Infantry Battalion in the militant attack in Srinagar.

According to report by Timesnownews, Yash had been passionate about joining the Army. He had travelled to Belgaum in Karnataka to appear for the Army recruitment process last year.

Yash is survived by his parents, two sisters, and a younger brother.