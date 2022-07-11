Lost passport? Know how Indian embassy in UAE can help you

Dubai: Indian embassy in UAE should be the first point of contact whenever any Indian loses passport in the middle east country.

Whenever an Indian tourist or NRI residing in UAE loses passport, an application for an ‘emergency certificate’ need to be submitted through the Indian Embassy’s Passport Seva service.

While applying for the certificate, details of the old passport have to be provided on the portal.

After filling out the application form, a hard copy of it along with a copy of an old passport or Indian-government issued identity card need to be submitted at BLS International Centre which is an outsourcing agency for the procession of Indian passport and visa applications.

Upon verification by the concerned authorities, an emergency certificate which is also known as an ‘outpass’ will be issued to the Indian.

What is emergency certificate?

It is a certificate issued to Indians who do not have valid documents to travel back to their home country.

Usually, the certificate is issued to Indians who lose passports in a foreign country.

The fee for the certificate in UAE is Dh60.