‘Lost two family members in accidents’, Jr. NTR’s heart-wrenching speech on road safety

Hyderabad: “People who are driving on roads should always keep in mind that there is family who is waiting for them at home,” said Tollywood actor Junior NTR while addressing at the Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference which took place on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

During his speech at the event, Jr NTR said that he he had come to the programme not as an actor but as person who had lost two family members in road accidents.



“My elder brother, Nandamuri Janaki Ram who is very careful when it comes to driving lost his life due to other’s negligence. My father, Nandamuri Harikrishna also breathed his last in a road accident. Though we’re careful, danger can come in any form,” he said.

Speaking about how his father used to be very careful when its comes to driving, Jr NTR said, “The whole world knows how careful my father used to drive as he drove my grandfather and Andhra Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao for over 33,000 km in Chaitanya Ratham safely. We lost him because of somebody else’s careless driving.

“I urge everyone to think about their family members before driving a vehicle onto the road. There is a vaccine for COVID but for road accidents, only self-responsibility is the cure,” Tarak added. He further requested everyone to realise the hard work of Police and respect them.

He also flagged off the new highway patrolling services which would be deployed on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jr NTR is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian project RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Ali Bhatt in the lead roles.