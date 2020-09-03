Lotus Herbals enters the Ayurvedic beauty space

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANSlife) Beauty care company Lotus Herbals has announced its entry into the premium Ayurvedic wellness and beauty space with the acquisition of Vedicare Ayurveda, owner of the SoulTree brand that offers organic make-up and skin-care products.

Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director of Lotus Herbals, said in a statement: “We have been scanning the market for a premium certified organic Ayurvedic brand that resonates with modern consumers and SoulTree checked all the boxes.”

SoulTree is said to be the first Indian brand to be formally certified, annually, by European Certification Agencies.

Commenting on the acquisition, he said: “It’s a fantastic brand with a terrific soul which is built on the pillars of ethical beauty, sustainability, Ayurveda and prestigious international organic certifications. It’s a well thought out strategic move for Lotus and SoulTree finds a perfect home at Lotus Herbals. We are sure consumers all over India and the world will fall in love with SoulTree.”

Vishal Bhandari, founder SoulTree said: “While charting out the course for future growth of SoulTree, I was looking for a partner who would also preserve the ethos of the brand.”

He added: “Lotus Herbals is a family owned business and has a history of innovation with botanicals, making it a natural match. I am confident that under the management of Lotus Herbals, SoulTree will grow to be the leading Organic Ayurvedic brand in India and internationally, while remaining firmly rooted in principles of sustainability.”

