Love at first ‘beep’: Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar narrate their lockdown lovestory

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will be tying the knot on Christmas eve (December 25) at ITC Maratha in Mumbai. The wedding preparations are in full swing and the couple have been sharing pictures and videos ahead of their big day.

On Saturday, both Gauahar Khana and Zaid Darbar took their Instagram handles and shared an adorable video which narrated their love story during lockdown. Sharing the video, Gauahar and Zaid wrote, “Jab we Met @zaid_darbar #6daystogo #GazabKaHaiDin.”

The animated caricature video of their love story made it’s place to our hearts and it gave us the vibe of the fun and bubbly relationship the couple shares! The video narrates how the lockdown worked for them as that was the time when a chance encounter had started their ‘happily-ever-after’ story and rest, as they say, is history.

The video opens with Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s introduction with #GaZa. Going by the video, it seems like the couple first met in a super market while shopping.

Recently, Gauahar Khan also shared a pre-wedding video where she looked all in love with beau Zaid Darbar as she grooved with him in the video. And it seems like she is counting each and everyday moment till she ties the knot with him.

Recently, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle to make this ‘happy announcement’ in the most special way. She shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos with Zaid and shared details about their Nikaah ceremony. In the photos, the couple looks ‘uber-happy’, and the glow on their face to take on a new journey is clearly evident.

As the couple is going to have an intimate wedding, only the near and dear ones are invited for the occasion, and ace designer, Manish Malhotra is one of them. Manish shared a video of the wedding card on his Instagram story and shared his happiness about the news. He shared the glimpse of the wedding invite which has Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar in a caricature avatar. The card is quite colourful with floral designs.