Rhea Chakraborty's latest Instagram update comes two weeks after she posted a picture of her hand holding her mother’s hand

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 29th March 2021 1:03 pm IST
'Love is power', says Rhea Chakraborty in her new Instagram post
Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is gearing up for her upcoming ‘Chehre’ release, on Sunday made a rare social media appearance. In her latest social media post, the ‘Jalebi’ actress spoke about love.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty dropped a picture where she was seen posing with Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The two were seen lying down on the bed while forming a heart symbol with their fingers.

Along with the picture, the actress wrote, quoted American author Robert Fulghum. “#LOVEISPOWER ‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief’- Rober Fulghum,” her caption read.

This marked Rhea’s second Instagram post this month. The actor made a social media return earlier this month. On the occasion on International Women’s Day, Rhea shared a picture of her hand intertwined in her mother’s hand and said, “Happy Women’s Day to us .. Maa and me .. together forever … my strength, my faith, my fortitude – my Maa #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s life changed last year when her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020. Since then, the actress was surrounded by many controversies and was in the negative limelight for months during the case.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rhea is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Chehre, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

