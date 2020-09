Panaji: Goa BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar on Sunday termed “Love Jihaad” a curse to the society.

This is a very critical issue that has cursed our society for quite a long time but is coming out in open now.

We have lost plenty of our sisters and daughters to #loveJihaad. Everyone is free to choose their partners, but we must scrutinize their backgrounds. #LoveTrap,” the former Goa BJP chief said on Twitter.

We all know love s whole n sole emotion administer by heart however we must use little bit of our minds too.Proselytism could be very subtle in act but devastating in consequences.We must formulate laws for non conversion of religion for just getting married. #lovejehad#LoveTrap — Vinay Tendulkar (@TendulkarBJP) September 20, 2020

This is very critical issue which has cursed our society from quite a long time but is coming out in open now. We have lost plenty of our sisters and daughters to #loveJihaad.

Everyone is free to choose their partners, but we must scrutinize their background. #LoveTrap — Vinay Tendulkar (@TendulkarBJP) September 20, 2020

Source: PTI