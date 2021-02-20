Love jihad: Hindu, Christian girls being tricked into marriage, claims Metroman Sreedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: E. Sreedharan who has recently announced his decision to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed his views on ‘love jihad’. He claimed that Hindu and Christian girls are being tricked into marriage and they are suffering.

Justifying his decision to enter politics at the age of 88 years, Sreedharan who is also known as Metroman said that he was busy with his own personal responsibilities.

When asked about the reason behind his decision to join BJP, he said, “It is a party consisting of nation lovers”.

Commenting on the beef issue, he said, “Personally, I am a very strict vegetarian. I don’t even eat eggs. So, certainly I don’t like anybody eating meat. That is certain”.

Ready to become Kerala cm if BJP comes to power

In another interview with ANI, the metroman said he is ready to become the Chief Minister if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Kerala.

“If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC,” Sreedharan told ANI.

Drawing the example of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sreedharan said, “People of Kerala are fed up with both the fronts – LDF and UDF. Not just winning more seats, BJP can come to power in Kerala. Look at what happened in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal was a technocrat and he took over Delhi almost overnight. In a similar manner, if BJP could show how well it can rule the state, it can come to power in Kerala.”

He said that in the upcoming assembly polls there would be landslide support for BJP and said that he has given his suggestions for the preparation of the election manifesto of the party.

The elections for the 140-seat Kerala Assembly will be held later this year.

With inputs from agencies