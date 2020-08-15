Love my work as an artist, never thought about politics: Kangana

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite vocal about her thoughts and beliefs on social media, on Saturday said that she has “never thought about (joining) politics”.

Ranaut’s statements were shared on Twitter by her official team on the micro-blogging site. The ‘Queen’ actor pointed she “never thought about politics” as she is “obsessed” with her work “as an artist”.

From Congress, fortunately after Manikarnika even BJP offered me a ticket, I am obsessed with my work as an artist and never thought about politics so all the trolling that I get for supporting who I want to support as independent thinker need to stop 🙂🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the ‘Gangster’ actor said that all the trolling for her political preferences should be stopped as she is an “independent thinker”.

“I am obsessed with my work as an artist and never thought about politics so all the trolling that I get for supporting who I want to support as independent thinker need to stop” an excerpt from the tweet read.

While on the professional front, Ranaut is all set to capture the entire six-century old journey of the Ram Mandir in her next directorial venture ‘Aparajita Ayodhya’.

Source: ANI