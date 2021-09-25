Love Story review: Netizens declare Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi-starrer a blockbuster

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Shekhar Kammula’s romantic entertainer, Love Story starring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi has hit the screens on Friday, September 24. The story of how two creatively inclined people fall in love and the challenges they face to keep their love alive is what forms the crux of the Tollywood movie.

As the first shows in Telugu states got over, netizens took to Twitter to share their reviews on Love Story. Just one day since it release and fans have already proclaimed the flick as ‘blockbuster’.

With an interesting story-line, extraordinary dance moves, brilliant music and some fine acting, the movie was indeed described as the career-best performance of the actors by the movie-buffs. They also appreciated director Sekhar Kammula for dealing with important issues.

Fans have taken to Twitter to show their excitement post the release.

Sai Pallavi kummesindhi anta kada performance#LoveStory pic.twitter.com/bJmaISlWx8 — Ajay Fan Of Kalyan (@pspk_devoteeeee) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory serious+emotional

Lead pair @chay_akkineni and @Sai_Pallavi92 are the soul.Chaitu’s acting 👌bgm and songs 😍 sensitive topics raise chesaru but abruptly ended. One time watch! — akhil_maheshfan2 🔔 (@Maheshfan_1) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory Blockbuster 💥💥



Super 1St half ❤

Excellent Second Half 🔥🔥



Class Movie Tho #NagaChaitanya Mass Chupisthadu pakka 💥💥💥💥



Families Tho theatre's Housefulls avuthayi pakka 👍💥 — Balaji (@BaluPKfan) September 24, 2021

@Sai_Pallavi92's dancing was incredulous. She genuinely gets better every time. #NagaChaitanya is always a pleasure to watch. And the music consisted of some of the best songs I've heard in my life. — Sidharth☥ (@Sidharth176) September 24, 2021

#NagaChaitanya puts forth his career best performance as Revanth. He stays true to the character and delivers a performance that will be cherished forever. His body language, his Telangana dialect and his range of emotions on display brought Revanth to life.#LoveStory pic.twitter.com/B9LlQ7tl4x — Sravan Kuppili (@sravankuppili) September 24, 2021

Hearing great reviews form audiences for your film @chay_akkineni. Wishing you all the very best and looking forward to seeing it in the theatre! #LoveStory pic.twitter.com/JLuBF81U2f — Amala Akkineni (@amalaakkineni1) September 24, 2021

The movie also co-stars some prominent names like Rajeev Kanakala, Rao Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh, Satyam Rajesh , Posani Krishna Murali and Devayani. The toe-tapping music was composed by Pawan Ch and it was co-produced under Venkateshwara Cinemas and Amigos Creations by Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao and Narayan K Das Narang.