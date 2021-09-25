Love Story review: Netizens declare Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi-starrer a blockbuster

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Shekhar Kammula’s romantic entertainer, Love Story starring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi has hit the screens on Friday, September 24. The story of how two creatively inclined people fall in love and the challenges they face to keep their love alive is what forms the crux of the Tollywood movie.
As the first shows in Telugu states got over, netizens took to Twitter to share their reviews on Love Story. Just one day since it release and fans have already proclaimed the flick as ‘blockbuster’.
With an interesting story-line, extraordinary dance moves, brilliant music and some fine acting, the movie was indeed described as the career-best performance of the actors by the movie-buffs. They also appreciated director Sekhar Kammula for dealing with important issues.
Fans have taken to Twitter to show their excitement post the release.
The movie also co-stars some prominent names like Rajeev Kanakala, Rao Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh, Satyam Rajesh , Posani Krishna Murali and Devayani. The toe-tapping music was composed by Pawan Ch and it was co-produced under Venkateshwara Cinemas and Amigos Creations by Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao and Narayan K Das Narang.