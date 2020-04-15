Love in the time of corona: Haryana boy marries Mexican girl

Haryana: The lockdown has thrown a wrench into the plans of many, including that of a Haryanvi man to a Mexican woman who met on a language learning app. The language app fostered love between Niranjan Kashyap and his Mexican partner Dana Joheri Oliveros Cruise.

The couple began dating in 2017 where love blossomed via long-distance conversations, became engaged a year later and finally tied the knot in 2020. They applied for the Special Marriage Act as she is from abroad.

“We met on a language learning app. In 2017, she arrived on my birthday and then in December 2018 we got engaged,” recalls Kashyap.

On February 11, Dana and her mother came to India for the wedding. He adds, “We applied for marriage On February 17 under the Special Marriage Act which has a 30-day notice.”

The love birds always wanted a proper wedding but amidst lockdown, they kept it simple in the magistrate.

Dana said, “I came to meet him in 2017. We later got engaged in 2018 and then I went back to Mexico. I spent two years there. Due to the lockdown, we couldn’t marry. The Deputy Commissioner helped us out with this. As I am from Mexico I was asked to send a letter to Mexico embassy for a no-objection certificate. Only after this, I got NOC we got married on April 13.”

The newlywed bride had to reschedule her flight from March 24 to May 5 due to the lockdown. Although this was cause for joy as the couple gets to spend more time with each other.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.