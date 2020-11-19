Love you dad: Vindu Dara remembers Dara Singh on 92nd birth anniversary

New Delhi: Going down the memory lane, actor Vindu Dara Singh on Thursday paid tributes to his father Dara Singh on his 92nd birth anniversary.

Fans are celebrating the 92nd birth anniversary of ‘Rustam-e-Hind’ Dara Singh, a former Rajya Sabha member, who has celebrated his qualifications from the arena to the film screen. Being the pride of Indian wrestling, his lively character of Hanuman in the popular TV serial Ramayan engraved an unforgettable image in people’s minds.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, when asked about celebrating International Men’s Day by a fan on Twitter, shared a post of him with his late father and captioned it, “It’s my dad’s birthday so guess it’s #InternationalMensDay”.

The actor also shared some birthday wishes posts coming all over from people bestowing their love on the legend’s birth anniversary. With the re-posted stories on Instagram, he wrote, “Missing him, 19th November, Love you dad.”

Legendary Dara Singh Randhawa was an Indian wrestler, actor and a politician who started acting in 1952. The star was the first sportsman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha of India.

The Bajrangbali actor who breathed his last on July 12, 2012, following brain damage due to heart attack was last seen in Hindi movie Jab We Met and the last Punjabi movie released before his illness Dil Apna Punjabi.

