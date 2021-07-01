Lovebirds Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia dance to ‘Pehla Nasha’ – Viral video

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are leaving no stone unturned to paint the town red with their love. Ever since they made their relationship official, it is only getting more beautiful, deeper and the couple is not even shying away from flaunting love for each other on social media.

Recently the couple was seen dancing in each other’s arms and love was in the air. A video from the party is going crazy viral on social media in which the couple looks lost in each other’s eyes, as they danced to ‘Pehla Nasha’. The couple looks totally lost in each other’s eyes as they dance together. They also look stunning together twinning in white outfits. Towards the end of the video, Eijaz can be seen planting a kiss her cheeks.

Watch the video below:

Recently, Pavitra Punia joined Eijaz Khan’s family at a get-together as his nephew turned 14. Pictures from the birthday bash were shared by Eijaz on Instagram.

The actress looked stunning in a beige salwar suit while Eijaz Khan looked dapper in a black shirt and denims. The couple was all smiles in the photo. Eijaz captioned it, “Fam. Zuhayr’s budday party. #eijazkhan #family #khan #khandaan.”

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan is popularly known for his serials including Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali, is temporarily out of the Bigg Boss 14 house because he has to complete the shoot of his web-series “City Of Dreams 2”.

On the other hand, Pavitra Punia has worked in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.