Lovely Anand cries foul after husband Anand Mohan shifted to Bhagalpur jail

Patna, Oct 21 : RJD candidate Lovely Anand has cried foul after her husband and Bihar strongman Anand Mohan was shifted from Saharsa to Bhagalpur jail.

Anand Mohan, the former MP was earlier lodged in Saharsa district jail in connection with 1994 murder case of Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiah.

Lovely Anand is contesting elections on RJD ticket from Saharsa.

“The life of my husband is under huge threat. It is a deliberate ploy of Nitish Kumar government to shift him from Saharsa to Bhagalpur jail,” she said.

“What was the reason of shifting Anand Mohan at 2 a.m.? He is a mass leader in Saharsa. Nitish Kumar conspired against my husband and he is lodged in jail for a murder case and destroyed his political career. Nitish Kumar is scared of losing this election. Hence, he is using every possible ploy to defeat RJD candidates like me,” she said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.