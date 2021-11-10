Lover stabs 20-year-old girl for severing ties

Published: 10th November 2021 7:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old student was injured when her lover allegedly stabbed her here on Wednesday after she got engaged with another person, police said.

The 23-year-old employee of a private company and the victim were in love for sometime. About three months back, she got engaged with another person, they said.

Enraged, the lover stabbed her, police said adding that she has been hospitalised.

A case was registered and further investigations were on, police said when asked if the accused was taken into custody.

