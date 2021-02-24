Lovers commit suicide in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 24 : Two lovers committed suicide in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Wednesday after the girl’s marriage was fixed with another boy, the police said.

According to the police, the bodies of the two youth were found hanging from a tree in the Korwa jungle under the Vishnugarh police station in Hazaribagh district on Wednesday. The deceased persons have been identified as Krishna alias Shibu Karmali, 18, and Baby Kumari, 16. They were in a relationwhip for the last two years.

The girl’s marriage was fixed in Baurani district in Bihar. After the girl informed her lover about the marriage, the two decided to end their lives.

The family members from both sides claimed that they were not aware about their lover affair.

Both had left their respective homes on Tuesday evening, and their bodies were found hanging from the tree the next day. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

