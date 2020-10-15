Lovlina tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of European tour

New Delhi, Oct 15 : Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has tested positive for Covid-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement on Thursday. The two-time World Championship bronze medallist was one of 16 boxers who are set to travel to Italy and France for a period of 52 days from October 15 to December 5.

“She had travelled to her hometown in Assam on a 11-day leave to meet her ailing mother prior to the Indian team’s departure to Italy for a 52-day training camp.

“She was tested upon her arrival from Assam on October 11, as per the protocol, and she tested negative in the initial test. However, upon being tested again on October 15, four days after her return from Assam, she tested positive,” SAI said in a statement.

SAI said that the 23-year-old boxer has been in isolation since returning from Guwahati, and is under medical observation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.