Low base, festive cheer lifts Sept domestic passenger vehicles’ sales by over 26% (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 16 : Low base along with more sustainable pent-up demand boosted domestic passenger vehicles’ sales in September on a year-on-year basis.

According to industry data released on Friday, a total of 2,72,027 passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market, representing a rise of 26.45 per cent, than the 2,15,124 units off-take during the like period of 2019.

Similarly, the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a sequential growth in sales during September.

In August, the domestic passenger vehicles’ sales had risen by 14.16 per cent to 215,916 units from 1,89,129 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Besides, the data showed that car sales in the country rose by 28.92 per cent to 163,981 units in September, compared to 127,194 units during the year-ago period.

As per SIAM, the data does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.

In terms of utility vehicles, sales grew by 24.50 per cent to 96,633, while vans’ offtake went up by 10.64 per cent to 11,413 units against the same month a year ago.

However, three-wheeler sales were 18,640 units in September 2020 compared to 66,362 units on a y-o-y basis, marking a decrease by (-) 71.91 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales were 1,849,546 units in September 2020, compared to 1,656,658 units, representing a growth of 11.64 per cent.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.