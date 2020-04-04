Low-intensity earthquake hits J-K

Jammu: A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.0, hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a Meteorological Department official said.

The tremors were felt at 6.14 am and lasted for a few seconds, the official said.

He said the epicentre of the quake was 60 kilometer below the surface of the earth at latitude 35.5 degrees north and longitude 74.8 degrees east.

Source: PTI

