Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hits Delhi

New Delhi: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit the national capital on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Gurgaon border and it occurred at 1 pm at a depth of 18 kilometre, the NCS said.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity.

Source: PTI

