Low intensity tremor hits Vijayapura in Karnataka again￼

Vijayapura: Residents of Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district came under panic as another earthquake of 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the area again on Tuesday.

People ran out of their homes to open fields in panic and are still in a state of shock. Earlier on October 1, a low intensity tremor had hit the area.

However, the authorities maintained that the intensity of the tremor is too low and maximum radial distance is of 5 to 7 km.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Committee Managing Director Manoj Rajan said, there was no loss to property or life due to the earthquake. These types of earthquakes do not cause major damages. The intensity is too low and there is no need to panic. This is not dangerous, he said. An earthquake of 2.5 magnitude was recorded on Oct 1 in the same region.