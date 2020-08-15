Low-key I-Day celebrations in Agra as Covid plays spoilsport

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 3:32 pm IST
Agra, Aug 15 : With schools and colleges closed, the Independence Day celebrations in Agra remained low-key and lacked the fervour associated with the occasion.

Groups of people on motorcycles with the Tricolour held aloft drove around the streets shouting patriotic slogans.

In the residential colonies, men and women in masks gathered to unfurl the Tricolour and sing the National Anthem amid a cool morning breeze.

Agra University organised a Tiranga Mahotsava online, testing the talent of students in various streams. University Vice-Chancellor Ashok Mittal announced that efforts would be made to reactivate the Alumni Association. The university’s alumni include President Ramnath Kovind, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, NSA Ajit Doval and a host of distinguished people in public life all over India.

Founded in 1927, it was once considered the mother of universities that sent out exceptional academics to open new educational institutions, including medical and agricultural varsities.

