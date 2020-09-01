Lower test numbers keeps Kerala’s Covid cases down on Thiru Onam

Published: 1st September 2020

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 : As Kerala celebrated Thiru Onam on Monday, there were 1,530 new Covid cases, while the number of recoveries was 1,693.

One reason for the lower numbers, compared to the past few days, could be that only 18,027 samples were tested, as against a high of 30,000 in the previous week.

A statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said at present, the state has 23,488 active cases, while 51,542 people have been cured.

Thiruvanathapuram district continues to lead with 208 cases, while there are 1,98,843 people under observation, including 19,366 people in hospitals, she said. The state has 579 hotspots now.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

