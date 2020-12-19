Lowest totals in Test cricket’s 142-year history

Adelaide, Dec 19 : India’s total of 36 on Saturday in the second innings of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval is also the joint fourth lowest total in the history of Test cricket that has seen 2,396 Test matches played over 142 years. It is also the second lowest score in the post World War II period, just 10 runs more than the 26 by New Zealand in 1955, the lowest-ever in Test cricket.

Among the four lowest totals scored across seven different innings, the pre-War South African teams take the largest share, getting out for 30 twice and 35 and 36 once each.

Behind New Zealand’s 26-run total, are South Africa’s two scores of 30, first in 1896 against England at Port Elizabeth and then against the same team in Birmingham in 1924.

South Africa also made 35 in 1899 at Cape Town, also against England. The 1932 South African team could score just 36 against Australia at Melbourne.

The Aussies of 1902 were skittled out by England at Birmingham for 36, the same score as India got in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval in this week’s pink-ball Test.

India’s previous low of 42 now stands as joint sixth in the list of low scores. Ireland’s 38 at Lord’s in 2019 against England is the fifth lowest score.

Ranked alongside India, on joint sixth spot with 42, are the Australian team of 1888 (vs England) and the New Zealand team of 1946 (vs Australia).

