LPG cylinder blast leaves 13 injured in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Thirteen people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in a house on Thursday in Rajasthan’s Sikar town.

Nine of the injured have serious injuries and were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

Officials said neighbours and the family in the house were trying to check the leakage in a gas cylinder when it exploded leaving 13 people severely injured.

The blast impact was so strong that it caused cracks in nearby houses.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma directed officials to ensure the injured get medical assistance in Sikar as well in Jaipur.