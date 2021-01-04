LPG cylinder booking just a missed call away for Indane customers

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 4th January 2021 2:05 pm IST
Hyderabad:  Indane Gas customers can now book a gas cylinder anywhere in the country by just giving a missed call on 8454955555.

Petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the missed call facility for LPG consumers at an event in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

“The new facility is going to make booking hassle-free for consumers. Booking refills via missed calls is a faster way to procure an LPG cylinder. This facility will be of immense help to elderly customers, those living in rural areas, and people who are not adept with the Interactive Voice Response Systems (IVRS),” Jagan Mohan Reddy, general secretary of the Telangana LPG Dealers Association said, in a report by The New Indian Express.

Customers can also book a cylinder via WhatsApp or SMS. Booking a cylinder via Whatsapp, they just need to type REFILL and send it to 7588888824.

Consumers can also file complaints through this service, “If they want to raise complaints, they will have to use the IVRS facility,” added Jagan.

