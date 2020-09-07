LPG cylinder explodes, child killed in Balrampur

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious

By Mansoor Updated: 7th September 2020 2:10 pm IST
LPG cylinder explodes, child killed in Balrampur

Balrampur: A child was killed, while his mother and sister were seriously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the house of Mohammad Raz, killing his one-year-old grandson. The child’s mother Shubra (40) and sister Ruby (14) were injured, Superintendent of Police, Devrajnan Verma, said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious.

The house in which the explosion took place and those adjoining also suffered damage in the incident.

Source: PTI
READ:  20-yr-old woman raped
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close