LRS fee to be collected considering land value at the time of registration: KTR

By Nihad Amani Published: 17th September 2020 6:46 am IST

Hyderabad:  Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that a fresh government order (GO) would be released in regard to the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS), saying that the State government will collect regularisation fee based on the land value at the time of registration by the applicant rather than the current registration price.

The GO would be issued within a couple of days amending the previous order. The State government took the decision in the wake of increasing requests from the general public.

The State government issued notification for implementation of LRS as a one last time measure in all urban and rural areas of the State, to put an end to the unauthorized layouts in the State. The move came after the State government decided to ban registration of plots purchased in unauthorized layouts hereafter to ensure planned and sustainable development.

READ:  Akhlaq's hand cut off seeing 786 tattooed on it

Only layouts and plots with registered sale deed/title deed existing as on August 26 this year, will be considered for regularisation on payment of prescribed charges. The applicants were instructed to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 in the case of individuals and Rs 10,000 in the case of layout developers. Upon getting approved, the applicants should pay all the prescribed charges before January 31, 2021.

Categories
TelanganaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close