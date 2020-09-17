LRS fee to be collected considering land value at the time of registration: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that a fresh government order (GO) would be released in regard to the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS), saying that the State government will collect regularisation fee based on the land value at the time of registration by the applicant rather than the current registration price.

The GO would be issued within a couple of days amending the previous order. The State government took the decision in the wake of increasing requests from the general public.

The State government issued notification for implementation of LRS as a one last time measure in all urban and rural areas of the State, to put an end to the unauthorized layouts in the State. The move came after the State government decided to ban registration of plots purchased in unauthorized layouts hereafter to ensure planned and sustainable development.

Only layouts and plots with registered sale deed/title deed existing as on August 26 this year, will be considered for regularisation on payment of prescribed charges. The applicants were instructed to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 in the case of individuals and Rs 10,000 in the case of layout developers. Upon getting approved, the applicants should pay all the prescribed charges before January 31, 2021.