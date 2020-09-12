LRS: Muslim areas have maximum number of unauthorised layouts

Hyderabad: Telangana government has recently unveiled Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) through which owners of existing unapproved plots and layouts can regularize their unauthorised plots and layouts. No illegal/ unauthorized plots will be permitted after the cut-off date.

A large number of applications are being filed daily under the scheme but the scheme is proved a burden especially for middle class people. Muslim areas of the city have more number of unauthorised layouts. Falling prey to the assurance of layout owners, people purchased the land in unauthorized layout by shelling out their hard-earned money; and now they have to cough up a big amount to regularize their land.

Plotting has been done by the politicians in several parts of the city. They sold out the land to the gullible people without approval of the government. Now that the government has announced the scheme to regularize the layout the venture owners are shrugging off their shoulders. The fee of regularization of plot sold by them without government’s approval should have been paid by the venture owners but as they are not taking this responsibility, the expenditure has to be borne by the poor plot owner. As the deadline of the scheme which is October 15 draws near, thousands of Muslim families live under uncertainty regarding their land protection.

There are several ventures in old city which are not approved by the government, despite that plots are being sold by doing much publicity. Many plot owners who purchased the plots in unauthorised ventures are now not in a position to regularize them as they don’t afford to pay the fee. Politicians and venture owners who do plotting business without getting layout approval are responsible for the situation.

Applicants can file for regularization online directly or at a Meeseva centre or a citizen service centre by October 15. Individual plot owners have to pay ₹1,000 while layout developers should pay ₹10,000 through any online payment mode.