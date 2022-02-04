LS panel notice to Telangana officials on BJP MP’s complaint

Hyderabad: The Parliamentary Privilege and Ethics Committee issued notice to Telangana’s Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and other officials on a complaint by BJP MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri about alleged attack on him at Armoor on January 25.

According to the MP, the Committee has asked the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Home, Director Genneral of Police, Nizamabad Police Commissioner, Nizamabad District Collector and others to find out the facts and submit it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla within 15 days.

The Privilege Committee issued notices on a letter written by the MP to the Speaker, lodging a complaint against the officials for allegedly causing obstruction in his parliamentary functions and conniving with anti-social elements causing grievous harm and injury.

Dharmapuri’s car and few other vehicles in his convoy were damaged in the attack on January 25 at Armoor in Nizamabad district. He had blamed ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the attack.

He alleged that TRS workers carried out the attack on his convoy with the support of police, and the attackers, armed with knives, sticks and stones, wanted to kill him.

The TRS leaders, however, claimed that farmers attacked the MP as he had failed to fulfil promises made to them before his election.

The incident had occurred near Issapalli village when the MP was on his way to Nandipet village to participate in some development programmes.