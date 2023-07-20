LS, RS adjourned for the day; govt assures discussion on Manipur in both houses

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid noisy protests by opposition members over the situation in Manipur.

As soon as the House assembled at 2 pm, ministers laid papers amid din. Opposition members were shouting slogans such as “Manipur Manipur” and “Manipur is burning”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government has already made it clear that it was open to a discussion on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament.

He said that Deputy leader in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh has also given a similar assurance.

Joshi said that Home Minister Amit Shah would make a detailed reply once the discussion takes place, the time of which will be decided by the Speaker.

As opposition members continued raising slogans, Kirit Solanki, who was chairing proceedings, adjourned Lok Sabha for the day.