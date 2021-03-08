LS Speaker insists on raising women’s participation for nation building

New Delhi, March 8 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that development and progress of the country is possible because of the participation of women in each and every stage of nation building.

The Speaker expressed his views while meeting women parliamentarians and journalists on the occasion of International Women’s Day in the Parliament complexm in a first of its kind initiative.

Birla noted that the present Lok Sabha has the highest number of women parliamentarians and appreciated their performance in the House and the intensity and substance of their debates.

Speaking about women scribes, the Speaker said that journalism is a challenging and tough task and women are becoming successful in this challenge because of their competence and courage on the one hand, and empathy and compassion towards public cause on the other.

The event was also attended by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani.

Acknowledging that women have held the highest positions in the socio-political and economic fields with distinction and have made outstanding contributions towards the development of society, the Speaker said that women have led from the forefront while holding important positions like President, Prime Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker.

Birla also said that apart from holding positions of power and contributing towards positive societal change, women are also playing the role of catalysts in the field of social welfare.

The Speaker added that women have ability, patience, self-confidence and will power and with these qualities, they are serving the nation from the panchayats to the Parliament.

