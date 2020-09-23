LS to adjourn sine die, 3 Bills listed on Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 23 : As the Lok Sabha is to adjourn sine die on Wednesday, the government has listed three Bills for the Legislative Business of the day to pass it in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

These Bills belong to three different Ministries — one from the Ministry of Shipping, and other from the Health and Finance. The Bills are Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020; Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020; and Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L. Mandaviya is to move the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 to provide for the regulation, operation and planning of Major Ports in India and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 for its passage.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, however, is set to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday when the House will meet at 6 p.m. The move is being taken considering the safety of parliamentarians against the backdrop of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country, sources said.

As per sources, the lower House will adjourn proceedings sine die after conducting ‘Zero Hour’.

As all the major Bills, including those replacing ordinances, have been passed by both the Houses till late Tuesday evening proceedings and Wednesday morning functioning of Rajya Sabha, political party sources and secretariat officials indicated that both the Houses will curtail their proceedings on Wednesday — eight days before the scheduled conclusion of the session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s special announcement to hold the lower House proceedings at 6 p.m. on Wednesday — three hours later than the scheduled time — also signalled the plan to cut short the session which was set to conclude on October 1.

Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government has recommended the adjournment of the House sine die today. “But some important Legislative Business passed by the Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die,” the Minister said when the Upper House assembled for the day. The Rajya Sabha was to take up five bills on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.