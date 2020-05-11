L&T donates PPE kits and N95 masks to Govt of Telangana

Hyderabad: Larsen & Toubro Group, India’s leading technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and N95 masks worth Rs 3 Crores to Government of Telangana through Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) in various tranches.

Mr. KVB. Reddy, MD & CEO – L&TMRHL, on behalf of L&T Group, has handed over the same to Mr. K T Rama Rao, Minister for MA&UD, Industries, IT&C, . Also present during the handing over was Mr. NVS Reddy, MD – HMRL.

On extending the hand of solidarity, Mr. KVB Reddy stated, “These are extraordinary times for the entire humankind across the globe. This is not an easy phase, but we also know that this is temporary. For Hyderabad Metro Rail, the main focus is the health and safety of everyone, especially the front liners fighting Covid-19 head on to keep all of us safe. This donation is in that direction to the Government of Telangana.

“I sincerely appreciate and thank our Chief Minister and his team for fighting against Covid-19 during these challenging times, By the time the lockdown ends, Hyderabad Metro Rail will be fully prepared for a ramp-up of its services towards a safe and healthy travel experience for all its valuable commuters. It is very challenging. But also, an amazing opportunity to unlearn, relearn, and test our capabilities and value systems,” added Mr. Reddy.

