Lt Gov sets up special court for trial of Delhi riot cases

New Delhi, Aug 3 : On the recommendation of the Delhi High Court, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday designated the court of Additional Session Judge, Shahdara, as a special court for the trial of cases relating to violence which had erupted in the city in February.

In a notification, the Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, on the recommendation of High Court of Delhi, is pleased to additionally designate the Court of Additional Session Judge-03, Shahdara District, as Special Court for the trial of cases relating to communal violence/riots which took place in Delhi early this year in which Scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 are also made out.”

In June, the Delhi High Court had designated four special courts for holding trials in the cases relating to the violence and clashes that broke out in the northeast district of the national capital in February.

Violence had broken out in parts of Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitators spiralled out of control, leaving 53 dead.

By the means of another notification dated July 31, the Delhi Home Department declared the police quarters adjoining Mandoli Jail as a “temporary jail”.

In the notification, Deputy Secretary, Home, M.K. Aggarwal, stated: “In pursuance of the provisions of the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000 read with the Delhi Prisons Rules 2018, Minister of Home of Delhi government declare Police Quarters in the Police Housing Complex adjoining Mandoli Jail, Delhi as ‘Temporary Jail’ till further orders, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.”

