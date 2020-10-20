Lt Governor condemns killing of Police Inspector in J-K’s Anantnag

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has condemned the killing of Police Inspector, Mohammad Ashraf who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on Monday.

The inspector was shot dead while he was returning home after offering prayers in a local mosque.

The Lt Governor expressed his anguish over the killing and said that such heinous attacks are attempts to create a disturbance at a time when the valley is witnessing an unprecedented developmental push.

Our police force will remain firm against such acts of terror and perpetrators will be brought to justice, Manoj Sinha announced as per Department of Information and Public Relations, J&K.

The Lt Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also assured all the possible help from the government to the family of the martyred cop.

Source: ANI