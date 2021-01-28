L&T Heavy Engineering Flags off world’s heaviest LC-Max Reactors

Hazira (Gujarat), Jan 28 : The Heavy Engineering business of Larsen & Toubro, has completed and flagged off World’s Heaviest LC-Max Reactors ahead of schedule.

The reactors, weighing 2,260 Metric Tons (MT) each, will enable India’s first Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s Visakh Refinery to convert the heaviest oils to high-quality BS-VI diesel, as well as increase feedstock and improve product flexibility.

The reactors will sail in ‘single piece’ directly to Visakhapatnam from Larsen & Toubro’s integrated, coastal manufacturing facility located at Hazira in Gujarat.

Commenting on the occasion, MK Surana, Chairman & Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, said: “L&T has been our valuable partner in our journey to modernize and upgrade our refineries. We thank L&T team for early delivery of these reactors.”

Vinod S. Shenoy, Director Refinery, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, said, “Manufacturing this first of its kind critical equipment with good workmanship and utmost safety is truly remarkable. We are glad that with this early delivery of LC Max Reactors, our Visakh programme stands benefitted.”

Commenting on this achievement, S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro said: “Our heavy engineering shops are the only ones in the country to have consistently dispatched the largest, heaviest, longest and most complex process plant equipment to the global clients ahead of schedule. This track record remains unbroken in the unprecedented pandemic situation or otherwise.”

L&T Heavy Engineering supplies high technology reactors and systems to global customers in Refinery, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Fertilizer and Nuclear Power industries.

