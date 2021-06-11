L&T Metro conducts vaccination drive for its employees, partner organizations

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL), the SPV which operates Hyderabad metro rail has been conducting a COVID-19 Vaccination drive in association with various city hospitals viz. Apollo Hospital and Medicover Hospital for its employees, partner organizations and their dependents to protect them from COVID-19.

As part of this vaccination drive on Friday, over 600 employees and their family members were vaccinated at the LTMRHL administrative office at Uppal Depot.

Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, LTMRHL also visited the vaccination camp and oversaw the entire process. The vaccinated persons were kept under observation as per the medical protocol. Ambulance, medical staff and stretchers were available to handle any emergencies. Refreshments were also made available for the people getting vaccinated.

Speaking on this occasion, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, LTMRHL, said, “The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on every one of us. During this tough time, we have ensured that Hyderabad Metro Rail continues to run within the relaxed window of lockdown efficiently and with utmost safety protocols in place. As the critical backbone of the Metro Rail service, our employees and associated agencies have displayed phenomenal professionalism and utmost dedication towards this public service.”

“We have extended all required support to employees and their family members who were impacted with COVID. The vaccination camps and other initiatives are our humble gesture to ensure the safety of our employees and their family members,” he added.

As part of its business continuity plan and for the benefit of its employees and their dependents, LTMRHL has set up a 24X7 COVID Help Group for its staff in event of any COVID related distress.

The company has also procured oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to meet any emergency needs of its employees and their family. Doctor on call has been arranged to handle any distress call pertaining to COVID afflictions.

LTMRHL has set up a regular sanitization protocol for its assets including the office spaces keeping safety of its employees and staff on top priorities. For the metro rail services, safety protocols have already been ramped up with enforcement of thermal screening, hand sanitizations, face masks and social distancing for those using the metro rail services along with regular awareness campaigns on COVID-19 safety protocol.

Currently, in view of the revised relaxed window during the continuing lockdown in Telangana, Hyderabad Metro Rail is operating through its 3 three corridors across 57 metro stations from 7 am till 6 pm, with utmost COVID safety protocols in place.